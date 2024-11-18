Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,248,000 after purchasing an additional 226,547 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,153,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,168,000 after acquiring an additional 931,283 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,586,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 264.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,199,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,771,000 after acquiring an additional 870,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $111.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.16. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.76 and a 52 week high of $122.91. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.89). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 61.94%. The company had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

Insider Activity

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,269 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $144,640.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,953.50. The trade was a 20.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $96,588.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,843.36. This represents a 22.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

