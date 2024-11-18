Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,517 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $104,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 620,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after acquiring an additional 50,304 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,780,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,560. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236 in the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $131.64 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.03 and a 200-day moving average of $126.46.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.63.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

