369 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $2,269,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 2,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $535.45. 88,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $576.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.