Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Sells 705 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 730,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,206,000 after buying an additional 137,776 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 63,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 33,555 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $112.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.37 and a 200 day moving average of $91.29. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 49.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This trade represents a 43.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

