Elm Partners Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,889 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.3% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $18,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,211.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,463.2% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 386.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH opened at $22.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.