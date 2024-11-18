Napa Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Napa Wealth Management reduced its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Napa Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,024,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $237.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $156.56 and a 52-week high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

