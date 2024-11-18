First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Sold by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,654 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF makes up 0.5% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROBT. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $44.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.91. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $445.76 million, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

