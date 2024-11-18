Arch Capital Group LTD. Has $270.05 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,053,000 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 69.8% of Arch Capital Group LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Arch Capital Group LTD. owned 2.92% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $270,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $436,000. CAP Partners LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $287,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 88.1% during the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 233,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $50.96.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

