Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stock Position Increased by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 953,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,578 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises 5.2% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $74,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 132.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $73.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.24.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

