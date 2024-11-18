STERIS plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.
STERIS has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. STERIS has a payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect STERIS to earn $9.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.
STERIS Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of STE stock opened at $220.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $248.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.
Insider Transactions at STERIS
In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,710. The trade was a 35.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
