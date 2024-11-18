Natixis Advisors LLC Has $42.26 Million Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,244 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $42,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 61 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNSL opened at $465.24 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.01 and a 52-week high of $548.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $458.34 and its 200-day moving average is $429.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $418.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.42%.

A number of research firms have commented on KNSL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.88.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

