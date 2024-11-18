Empowered Funds LLC Buys 16,884 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 332,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 16,095.6% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth $117,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

SBH opened at $13.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

