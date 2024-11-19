Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $377.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.88 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Brady updated its FY25 guidance to $4.40-$4.70 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.400-4.700 EPS.

Brady Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE BRC traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.38. 39,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,346. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.05. Brady has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brady

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas F. Debruine sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $216,020.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,014.79. This trade represents a 22.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Shaller sold 21,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $1,590,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,691,895. This represents a 17.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,231. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brady Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.