Analysts Set Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) PT at $108.05

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.53.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $110.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $110.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.05.
Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Church & Dwight Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.67%.
Church & Dwight Company Profile
Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.
See Also
