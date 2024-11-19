Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Upgraded by Singular Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Singular Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Citizens Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CIA stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.11. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon Stenberg bought 12,558 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $37,171.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,348.08. This trade represents a 229.79 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Citizens Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 138,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 24.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the third quarter valued at $82,000. 13.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

