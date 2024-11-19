Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Upgraded by Singular Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Singular Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Citizens Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of CIA stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.11. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Jon Stenberg bought 12,558 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $37,171.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,348.08. This trade represents a 229.79 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.