HC Wainwright Weighs in on Sutro Biopharma Q2 Earnings

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a research report issued on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sutro Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

STRO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

