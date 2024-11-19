Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,534 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 29,045 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up 3.2% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 159,576 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.7% in the third quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 36,171 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

