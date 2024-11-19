Pathstone Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 756,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,548 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $72,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,169,000. EQ LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 147,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,261,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONG opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.60. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $73.93 and a 1-year high of $103.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

