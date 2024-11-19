Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 265,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $33,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VSS opened at $117.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.33. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $108.78 and a twelve month high of $126.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.