Joseph Group Capital Management Buys 16,253 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 420,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September comprises approximately 6.2% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $16,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 4,959.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.46 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.82.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

