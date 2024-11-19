Pathstone Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Pathstone Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,259,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,098 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $88,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 3,895,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,220,000 after buying an additional 505,162 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,674,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 69,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 49,406 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

