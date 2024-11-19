Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Sells 53,121 Shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,121 shares during the period. Papa Johns International makes up approximately 2.3% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Papa Johns International were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 85.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 190,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 87,801 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Papa Johns International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,285,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

Papa Johns International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.56. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $78.67.

Papa Johns International Dividend Announcement

Papa Johns International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.28 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PZZA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PZZA

About Papa Johns International

(Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.