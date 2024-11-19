Mattr (TSE:MAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Mattr (TSE:MAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday,Zacks.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Mattr’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

In other news, Director Kevin Nugent bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.22 per share, with a total value of C$26,440.00. Also, Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 5,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.70 per share, with a total value of C$74,993.80.

