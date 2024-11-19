Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $9.60 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,311 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,771 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,017 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 42,761 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in Oracle by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Melius Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.52.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $185.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.56. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $191.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $514.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.