Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,649 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 2.1% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CAP Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $85.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $73.15. The company has a market capitalization of $675.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

