BIP Wealth LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 227,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,307,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.9% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 60,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 324,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG opened at $170.80 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,360. The trade was a 25.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,508,763.93. The trade was a 12.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,727 shares of company stock worth $46,014,037. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

