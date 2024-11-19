BIP Wealth LLC Buys 2,652 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after buying an additional 466,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,904,000 after purchasing an additional 178,692 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,425,000 after buying an additional 199,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,612,000 after buying an additional 178,450 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $199.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $161.92 and a 52-week high of $203.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

