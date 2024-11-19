McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $3,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. This represents a 19.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total value of $441,470.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,435.60. The trade was a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,698,289. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.46.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

MCD stock opened at $291.10 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90. The company has a market capitalization of $208.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

