iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Baron Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Baron Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $98.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.93 and a 52 week high of $101.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.54.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

