Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $25,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This represents a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,220 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

BAH stock opened at $140.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $190.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.