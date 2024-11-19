Baron Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

Five Below Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.53. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.95 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

