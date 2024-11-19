Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Bought by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 14.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 134,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 11.7% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,104,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,028,000 after purchasing an additional 115,768 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $969,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 326,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,568.36. This represents a 15.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,429.51. This trade represents a 69.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

