GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Trims Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $70.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $63.31 and a 52-week high of $74.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average is $70.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

