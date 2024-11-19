Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,171 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
SNPE stock opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88.
