Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,171 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

SNPE stock opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88.

Get Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

About Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

(Free Report)

See Also

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.