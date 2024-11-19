Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,224 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 995.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 55,282 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,056,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 225,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 26.7% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the first quarter valued at about $2,254,000.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance

GRX stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

In other The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $44,951.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,530,138.26. This represents a 0.23 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 41,256 shares of company stock worth $443,076 in the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.