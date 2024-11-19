Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 7,007 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,784,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,249,000 after buying an additional 2,868,273 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 54.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after acquiring an additional 997,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,633,000 after acquiring an additional 696,031 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 15,066.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 665,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,168,000 after acquiring an additional 660,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,177,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DINO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.18. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. Analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,556.68. This trade represents a 3.56 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

