Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,345,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,080 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Janus International Group were worth $54,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus International Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Janus International Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 73.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Janus International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Janus International Group stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.80. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.21 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 10.62%. Janus International Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

