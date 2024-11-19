Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Boosted by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $540.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $413.98 and a fifty-two week high of $551.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $530.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.39.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.