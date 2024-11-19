Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Boosted by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $540.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $413.98 and a fifty-two week high of $551.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $530.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.39.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

