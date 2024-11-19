BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 147.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 729.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 58.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $126.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.34. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.69 and a 12-month high of $136.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

