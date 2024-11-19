MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $199.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.11 and a 200-day moving average of $190.04. The firm has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $161.92 and a twelve month high of $203.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

