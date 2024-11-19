DA Davidson Has Lowered Expectations for OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock Price

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ONEW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEW

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $19.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.74 million, a PE ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 2.58. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60.

In other OneWater Marine news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith purchased 5,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 729,316 shares in the company, valued at $15,497,965. This trade represents a 0.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.04 per share, for a total transaction of $76,815.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 613,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,135,431.68. This trade represents a 0.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,034 shares of company stock worth $441,828 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 332.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Bfsg LLC raised its position in OneWater Marine by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.