Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Decreased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 13.8% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $66.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $1,077,017.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,564.86. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,635.40. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,240 shares of company stock worth $8,044,893 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

