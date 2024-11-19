Maria Olivo Sells 10,410 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total transaction of $2,725,338.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,102,211.60. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRV traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.20. The company had a trading volume of 594,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,380. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.82. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.88 and a 1-year high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,289,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,909 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,589,000 after acquiring an additional 678,241 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 23,378.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,811,000 after acquiring an additional 518,075 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $88,190,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 705,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,645,000 after acquiring an additional 282,884 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

