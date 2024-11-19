iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,666 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 353,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after acquiring an additional 250,610 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 732.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 149,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 131,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,925,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,099,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,671,000 after buying an additional 92,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 695,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 90,930 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGSB opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $52.74.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1836 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

