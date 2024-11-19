Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Plans $0.13 Dividend

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1264 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KBWY opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

