Counterweight Ventures LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Counterweight Ventures LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,543,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 407,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 393,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 441.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 338,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after buying an additional 276,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 302,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after buying an additional 26,349 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYH opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.82. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $53.37 and a twelve month high of $66.59.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

