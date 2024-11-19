Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $21.27 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $21,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSM stock opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $49.29. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

