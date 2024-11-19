The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Raised by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 35,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the second quarter. ADE LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $113.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

