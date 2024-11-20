16,736 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Purchased by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.4% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $69.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

