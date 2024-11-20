Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ AWH opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,022 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.90% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

